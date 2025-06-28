Tunisian woman attempts suicide in Karachi after divorce from Lyari man

KARACHI: A young Tunisian woman attempted suicide in Lyari after being divorced by her Pakistani husband, according to local police, as the interior ministry stepped in to offer an exit permit following news coverage of the incident.

Nineteen-year-old Senda Ayari, a resident of Tunisia, became friends with Muhammad Amir from Khadda Market, Lyari, through social media.

Their friendship turned into love, leading to marriage. Senda arrived in Karachi on a Pakistani visa on November 28, 2024, to marry Amir.

Initially, the couple lived happily. However, minor disputes took place in recent months, eventually leading to Amir divorcing her. Since then, Senda has been stuck in Pakistan, as her 90-day visa expired on February 18. She has been unable to return to her home country and has expressed deep distress over her situation.

After Geo News aired the report, the Ministry of Interior offered to issue an urgent exit permit. Visa officials from the ministry requested her documents and advised her to submit an online application for exit clearance.

According to police, the woman had attempted suicide before reaching law enforcement. In a video statement, Senda explained her reasons, stating: “I planned to buy a ticket and leave. Amir neither cared for me nor paid attention.”

The police said that the woman has not filed any formal complaint of abuse or violence against Amir. Given her vulnerable condition, police are currently providing her with shelter and making arrangements for her safe return to Tunisia.

‘Twisted my arms’

“Once, I threw something out of the window, and even though it didn’t fall outside, he got so angry that he slapped me. When I slapped him back, he twisted my arms.”

She further alleged that Amir continued to hit her and his father also joined in the assault. “When I asked Amir to tell his father to leave, his father kicked me in the face. Amir then divorced me — I don’t know what happened after that.”

Senda added that she attempted to jump out of the window to take her own life. I did this because I wasn’t in my senses. Amir’s mother and the rest of the family all ganged up to blame me.”

Family’s version

When contacted, Amir’s family stated that they had repeatedly advised Senda not to come to Pakistan from Tunisia, telling her they would not be able to bear her expenses.

However, she insisted on coming and assured them she was willing to live in any circumstances. Despite their concerns, she arrived in Pakistan on her own determination.

According to the family, after the marriage, Senda began displaying strange behaviour. She would frequently argue with Amir and even became physically aggressive, disturbing the peace of the household. Eventually, matters escalated to the point where separation became the only option.

The family further claimed that Senda refused to listen to anyone, often acted erratically, and would speak incoherently. At times, she would leave the house without a dupatta or shoes and stand outside, causing distress to those around her.

They said they had become exhausted by her conduct and could no longer compromise with her in any way.