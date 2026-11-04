Trump’s midterm defeat and Pak foreign policy dilemma

Opinion

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

The defeat of U.S. President Donald Trump’s political camp in the midterm elections may not immediately alter realities on the ground for Pakistan, but it does place Islamabad in an awkward diplomatic position. Over the past few years, Pakistan’s leadership invested significant political capital in cultivating ties with Trump and his administration. Some voices in Pakistan even went as far as proposing Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, portraying him as a leader capable of resolving major international conflicts. Today, with his diminished political standing, that enthusiasm appears increasingly uncomfortable and politically costly.

For Pakistan, the immediate consequences are likely to be more symbolic than practical. U.S.-Pakistan relations are shaped by institutions rather than individuals alone. Military cooperation, economic engagement, security concerns, and regional stability remain enduring interests for both countries. Therefore, a change in the political balance in Washington does not automatically translate into a dramatic shift in policy toward Pakistan.

However, perception matters in diplomacy. Trump’s electoral setback weakens the political leverage of those governments that openly aligned themselves with him. Pakistani policymakers now find themselves on the defensive, having invested heavily in a figure whose influence in Washington has been substantially reduced. The challenge is not that U.S. policy will suddenly turn hostile, but that Islamabad may have fewer political allies in a Washington increasingly dominated by Trump’s opponents.

This reality becomes particularly important because many critical decisions involving foreign assistance, defense cooperation, sanctions, and strategic partnerships require approval from Congress and the Senate. With Democrats exercising greater control over these institutions, Islamabad will need to engage a broader spectrum of political actors rather than relying on relationships built around a single political figure. Pakistan has faced congressional skepticism before, and navigating this environment could become more difficult in the years ahead.

One of the most significant geopolitical implications concerns Iran. Trump’s confrontational approach toward Tehran was built on a strategy of maximum pressure, economic sanctions, and the threat of military action. Following a major electoral setback, however, any future military initiative would inevitably face greater scrutiny at home and abroad. Political authority and moral legitimacy are often closely linked, and leaders weakened by electoral defeat rarely enjoy the same freedom of action as they once did.

As a result, the possibility of a prolonged confrontation with Iran appears less likely. Tehran may view recent developments as evidence that its strategy has yielded results. Iran has repeatedly leveraged tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz to highlight the costs of instability in the Gulf. Even the threat of disruption to maritime traffic has contributed to volatility in global energy markets and rising oil prices. Since higher fuel prices directly affect consumers in the United States and other major economies, they also carry political consequences.

Many analysts argue that economic pressures, including energy costs, played a role in weakening public support for Trump’s political movement. From Tehran’s perspective, this would represent a significant strategic success. While Iran did not defeat the United States militarily, it may have demonstrated that pressure on global energy markets can create political costs for American leaders. If that assessment proves correct, Iran’s approach may be studied as an example of how a regional power can exploit economic vulnerabilities within a much stronger adversary.

For Pakistan, however, the more important lesson is the necessity of maintaining a balanced foreign policy. Islamabad cannot afford to place all its strategic bets on either Washington or Beijing. The international system is becoming increasingly fragmented, and middle powers must learn to engage multiple centers of influence simultaneously.

Recent Pakistani outreach toward Russia reflects this thinking. Islamabad has sought greater cooperation with Moscow in energy, trade, and regional security. Such engagement can provide additional diplomatic and economic options, particularly at a time when global alliances are in flux. Yet this shift is not without risks.

European capitals have watched Pakistan’s growing interaction with Russia with a degree of concern. While Europe may not express its dissatisfaction publicly, there is little doubt that excessive alignment with Moscow could complicate Pakistan’s relations with the European Union. This is particularly important because Europe remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner. The benefits Pakistan receives through the GSP+ framework have played a vital role in supporting exports and economic growth. Losing goodwill in European capitals would therefore come at a significant cost.

Pakistan must therefore carefully evaluate what Russia can realistically offer. Moscow may be an important geopolitical actor, but its economic capacity and investment potential remain limited compared to Europe, China, or the United States. Strategic diversification is sensible; strategic overdependence on another power is not.

Another factor often overlooked is Afghanistan. Pakistan’s relations with the Taliban-led government have become increasingly strained in recent years. Meanwhile, Russia has steadily expanded its engagement with Afghan authorities and is exploring opportunities for economic and technical cooperation. Reports of Russian technological assistance and growing dialogue with Kabul suggest that Moscow may enjoy influence in Afghanistan that Pakistan cannot take for granted.

This dynamic should encourage policymakers in Islamabad to think carefully about their regional strategy. Good relations with neighbors must remain a priority, but they should not come at the expense of relations with major global blocs. Foreign policy works best when it creates options rather than narrowing them.

Ultimately, Trump’s political setback does not fundamentally alter Pakistan’s strategic environment. Yet it serves as a reminder that foreign policy should never become overly dependent on a single leader, country, or bloc. Pakistan’s future interests are best served through balance: maintaining ties with the United States, deepening economic relations with Europe, managing its partnership with China, exploring opportunities with Russia, and improving relations with its neighbors. In a rapidly changing world, strategic flexibility is likely to prove far more valuable than political loyalty to any one power.

Ansar Mahmood Bhatti is a prominent Pakistani journalist and Editor with extensive experience in reporting and analyzing Pakistan’s domestic politics, foreign policy, and international affairs.

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