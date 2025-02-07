Trump’s Media Defiance and Bold Geopolitical Moves

By: Qamar Bashir

Sick and tired of the nosy, manipulative, and self-serving American media, Donald Trump is perhaps the only president in the country’s history who has had the tenacity, courage, and guts to confront the dreadful and all-powerful media head-on. He has boldly defied the influence of traditional media, demonstrating that it no longer holds the sole power to elevate or demolish any president, regardless of their power. By harnessing the power of social media, Trump has successfully shattered the long-held notion that the media controls the narrative and the fate of leaders.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump is unafraid to take actions he deems necessary to expose the manipulative influence of the American media, showing no fear of potential backlash. His determination to bypass traditional media channels has revolutionized political communication. Special arrangements were even made for the direct live broadcast of President Donald J. Trump’s historic inauguration on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. This strategic move paid off as the live telecast of the inauguration ceremony set a new “All-Time Viewership Record” with 9.6 million viewers. Additionally, the live stream on President Trump’s X account garnered an impressive 36.7 million views. In total, the ceremony reached an estimated 80.7 million viewers, surpassing the previous record of 42 million set during Ronald Reagan’s inauguration in 1981.

Through his innovative use of social media, Trump has stripped traditional media of its exclusive role as the primary news disseminator. He now directly reaches out to the American people and audiences worldwide, unfiltered and unmediated. For researchers and writers like me, this shift is liberating. No longer do we have to navigate the paywalls and restrictions of mainstream media outlets that prioritize profit over public access. Instead, platforms like X and TikTok offer direct, unfiltered access to Trump’s statements and updates straight from his official handles.

In one of his recent posts, shared just a few hours ago on February 6, Trump exposed what he described as the manipulative misuse of taxpayer money. He claimed that billions of dollars have allegedly been misappropriated at USAID and other agencies, with substantial sums reportedly funneled to specific media outlets as “payoffs” for producing favorable coverage of the Democratic Party. Among those implicated, Politico is alleged to have received $8 million, raising questions about whether other major media organizations, such as The New York Times, also benefited. This situation is being framed as potentially the largest scandal in history, with its scale and implications too significant to ignore. Critics argue that the Democrats cannot evade scrutiny over these allegations, which are described as both extensive and deeply troubling.

Without relying on the crutches of traditional media, Trump has effectively used the power of social media to directly broadcast significant events, including the signing of executive orders on far-reaching issues. This approach allows the public to receive unmanipulated, unfiltered information straight from the president, free from biased interpretations or commercial restrictions. Just a day before, while surrounded by young schoolgirls, Trump signed an executive order that redefined gender recognition in the U.S., limiting it to only two categories: male and female. In his tweet, he described this decision as historic and far-reaching, aimed at protecting families and the country from what he views as psychological and social confusion. The signing ceremony was streamed live on platforms like X, TikTok, and YouTube, ensuring the message reached millions before traditional media could even report it.

In another significant executive order, also broadcast live, Trump announced the NCAA’s policy change banning men from competing in women’s sports. He proudly declared, “This is a great day for women and girls across our country. Men should have NEVER been allowed to compete against women in the first place, but I am proud to be the president to SAVE Women’s Sports.” He urged the Olympics Committee to adopt similar measures, emphasizing that this policy is popular not just in America but worldwide. Through these direct communications, Trump continues to challenge the traditional media’s gatekeeping role, reinforcing his commitment to transparency and public engagement.

Further challenging the conventional media landscape, Trump proposed a bold geopolitical solution regarding the Gaza Strip. In his tweet, he suggested transferring the Gaza Strip to the United States by Israel following the conclusion of hostilities. According to the proposal, Palestinians, including individuals like Chuck Schumer, would be resettled in significantly safer and more attractive communities with modern homes, providing opportunities for happiness, safety, and freedom. Together with global development teams, the U.S. would slowly build what is thought to be one of the world’s most amazing projects, without sending U.S. troops there, which would help keep the region stable for a long time.

Trump’s strategy extends beyond media influence to leveraging the economic and military might of the United States to achieve his objectives. He has compelled countries like Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, and Mexico to accept deportees, using diplomatic pressure effectively. His strong stance on the Panama Canal prompted the Panamanian government to withdraw from China’s Belt and Road Initiative and waive transition fees for American ships. Trump’s bold proposal concerning Gaza played a role in pushing both Hamas and Israel towards a ceasefire agreement. Additionally, his assertive approach regarding Greenland influenced the European Union to assume greater financial responsibilities within NATO.

His unconventional and fearless approach with the media, allies, neighbors, and adversaries alike is producing tangible results. By proposing out-of-the-box solutions that appeal to common sense while defying bureaucratic red tape, Trump sets a new standard for geopolitical actors. His methods challenge the status quo, exposing the unnecessary complexities often created to justify bureaucratic dominance and financial gain.

Through these bold moves, Trump has not only reshaped political communication but also redefined the role of the presidency in an era dominated by digital connectivity. His unfiltered engagement with the public through social media platforms represents a seismic shift in how leaders connect with citizens, challenge traditional narratives, and assert their policies on both national and international stages. Trump’s combination of economic power and direct communication strategies has positioned him as a transformative figure in modern politics, establishing new standards of media management and geopolitics.

By: Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC