Trump’s Dangerous Fossil Fuel Nationalism

In a dramatic policy reversal framed as a renaissance of American strength, President Donald Trump has reentered the political stage by signing an executive order that reopens the country’s vast coal and oil reserves. With fervent rhetoric and populist undertones, he launched a campaign leaning heavily on the slogan “Drill, Baby, Drill” and a nostalgic call to “beautiful clean coal.” While his speech stirred the spirits of struggling coal communities and promised industrial rebirth, it also sent a chilling message to climate scientists, green energy advocates, and global environmental coalitions: the United States is prepared to sacrifice the planet for profit and political gain.

Trump’s announcement signifies a full-scale retreat from America’s commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement and broader international protocols like the COP summits. His decision to revive coal mining and expedite oil drilling licenses is a direct repudiation of the environmental strides made over the past decade. While he touts these actions as job creators and economic revivers, the reality is more sobering—reliance on fossil fuels is a short-term fix with devastating long-term consequences.

Coal, no matter how “beautiful” or technologically improved, remains one of the dirtiest energy sources on Earth. The notion of “clean coal” is largely a myth; carbon capture technologies remain expensive, limited in scalability, and incapable of fully offsetting the environmental damage caused by mining and burning coal. According to the World Health Organization, air pollution from fossil fuels causes over 7 million premature deaths annually, with coal being a major contributor. Coal-fired power plants also account for more than 40% of global carbon emissions.

Trump framed his energy pivot as a necessity in the age of artificial intelligence and rising power demands. He claimed solar and wind cannot keep up, and thus coal and nuclear must take center stage. This argument ignores the rapid advancements in battery storage, smart grids, and the plunging costs of renewable infrastructure. The International Energy Agency (IEA) projects that by 2030, renewables will make up nearly 50% of global electricity generation—far outpacing coal. In the U.S., the solar and wind energy workforce already surpasses that of the coal sector, offering safer and more sustainable employment.

Reinvigorating the coal sector under the guise of national security and energy independence is not only misleading—it’s irresponsible. It dismisses the very real dangers of accelerating global warming, from rising sea levels to extreme weather events. Trump’s dismissive quip that ocean levels may rise “a quarter of an inch in 500 years” is not only scientifically inaccurate but dangerously flippant in the face of global environmental collapse. NASA and NOAA report that global sea levels have risen over 3 inches since 1993 alone.

Throughout his speech, Trump contrasted coal workers with “radical environmentalists,” painting climate advocates as elitist technocrats disconnected from the working class. While it’s true that transitions to green energy have not always been equitable, the solution lies in structured retraining programs, investment in green jobs, and transitional support—not in doubling down on outdated, polluting industries.

The glorification of coal mining as a cultural identity ignores the physical toll it takes on miners and surrounding communities. From black lung disease to water contamination, the health costs of coal far outweigh its economic benefits. In contrast, energy jobs in solar and wind are not only safer but are growing at nearly twice the rate of fossil fuel jobs, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In addition to coal and oil, Trump is now pushing for expedited nuclear plant approvals. While nuclear power is low-carbon, it comes with high-stakes risks: radioactive waste, security concerns, and astronomical development costs. His rhetoric about using the Defense Production Act to fast-track energy projects—including nuclear—shows a willingness to sidestep regulatory safeguards in pursuit of speed and spectacle.

Trump also argued that wind and solar are unreliable, pointing to blackouts in states like California. But such blackouts often stem from outdated grid infrastructure and poor planning—not from the failure of renewables themselves. Instead of using this as an excuse to revert to coal, investment should be poured into modernizing the grid and integrating renewables with efficient storage solutions.

The President’s boast about unlocking America’s most promising oil reserves—previously left untapped as a strategic long-term asset—reflects a short-sighted approach to governance. These reserves were intentionally preserved to maintain energy security during times of global instability. Using them now to manipulate market prices or temporarily lower gas costs is akin to selling off family heirlooms to pay a one-month bill.

Trump’s logic rests on the premise that American resources should be used for American prosperity, but in doing so, he undermines the global cooperative spirit required to tackle climate change. The United States, as one of the world’s largest polluters, has a moral obligation to lead in decarbonization—not incite a global race back to fossil fuels.

During my two visits to China in 2013 and later from 2020 to 2024, I observed firsthand how fast and fully committed China is to reversing its reliance on coal and fossil fuels. Once known for its severe environmental degradation, China is now the global leader in clean energy investment, having poured over $890 billion into renewable energy between 2010 and 2023. According to the IEA, China accounted for nearly 50% of all global renewable power additions in 2023 alone. The country is rapidly scaling solar, wind, hydro, and nuclear power, with a clear vision to peak emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Unlike Trump’s regressive policies, China’s transition is designed not only to meet international climate commitments but also to provide clean air, reduce dependence on imported fuels, and create millions of green jobs. This contrast underscores how America risks being left behind in the clean energy revolution.

Trump’s executive orders—ending federal discrimination against coal, protecting existing coal plants, securing the power grid, and challenging state-level environmental laws—are calculated to make his energy policies “stick” beyond his tenure. But these orders also risk binding future administrations to a regressive path that ignores science, global consensus, and the demands of a younger, climate-conscious electorate.

The cheers of coal miners today may turn into cries for environmental justice tomorrow. America has the resources, the workforce, and the technology to lead the clean energy revolution. Turning our backs on that potential is not just bad policy—it’s a betrayal of future generations.

By Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC – Macomb, Detroit, Michigan