U.S. President Donald Trump hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington this week, joined by several prominent European leaders, in what was billed as a critical push toward ending the devastating war in Ukraine. Despite the high-profile gathering, no breakthrough emerged, leaving the future of peace in Eastern Europe as uncertain as ever.

The talks followed Trump’s earlier summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, where the U.S. leader had hoped to secure concessions from Moscow. That effort also ended without tangible progress. The Washington meeting, therefore, carried heightened expectations. Yet, once again, the road to peace proved far more complicated than Trump’s public optimism suggested.

At the heart of the impasse remain two fundamental disputes: Ukraine’s refusal to accept Trump’s quiet suggestion to “consider vacating” territories occupied by Russian forces since 2022, and Moscow’s unwavering stance on retaining control over Crimea, which it annexed in 2014. Zelensky made it clear during the closed-door sessions that Ukraine will not legitimize Russian occupation by ceding sovereign territory. For Kyiv, any proposal involving territorial compromise is tantamount to surrender.

On the other side, Russia continues to insist that Crimea is non-negotiable and shows no willingness to withdraw from regions in eastern Ukraine where its troops remain entrenched. These irreconcilable positions once again dashed hopes that Trump could present himself as the dealmaker capable of bridging the divide.

Observers note that Trump’s sense of urgency in resolving the conflict is tied not only to his political ambitions but also to his personal quest for international recognition. The U.S. president has repeatedly spoken of his desire to win the Nobel Peace Prize, openly declaring that a Ukraine peace deal would make him a strong candidate.

Yet, with both Moscow and Kyiv refusing to budge, critics say Trump’s strategy appears desperate rather than pragmatic. His trademark bravado — assuring reporters that “a deal will be done, sooner rather than later” — sounded increasingly hollow after two high-profile failures within a month. Still, Trump remains eager to claim progress, framing the meetings as “steps forward” even without tangible results.

Joining Zelensky in Washington were key European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Their presence was meant to demonstrate transatlantic unity in the search for peace. However, European officials privately expressed frustration at Trump’s approach, which many see as focused more on personal political gain than on sustainable conflict resolution.

One EU diplomat noted, “Europe has borne the brunt of this war — millions of refugees, massive energy crises, and security risks. We cannot reduce this to a campaign narrative in Washington.”

European leaders also used the opportunity to press Trump on post-war reconstruction commitments, trade ties, and NATO funding — issues that remain sources of tension in transatlantic relations. While Trump emphasized his wish to “end the bloodshed in Europe,” his critics argue that his credibility is undermined by glaring inconsistencies in his foreign policy priorities.

Perhaps the starkest example of these inconsistencies is Gaza. As Trump spoke passionately about ending the war in Ukraine, European and Middle Eastern commentators pointed out his silence on the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Despite repeated international appeals, Trump has largely avoided criticizing Israel’s military campaign, which has killed tens of thousands of civilians and displaced millions.

This double standard has not gone unnoticed. Analysts argue that Trump’s insistence on being a peace broker in Ukraine while ignoring Gaza undermines his moral standing. “When it comes to Gaza, he simply shuts his eyes,” a European journalist remarked, “and that makes his claims of wanting to ‘stop bloodshed’ ring hollow.”

Indeed, the Gaza issue looms as a major obstacle to Trump’s Nobel ambitions. Even if he were to succeed in facilitating an agreement between Russia and Ukraine, many within the international community would still question whether his selective concern for human suffering merits the world’s most prestigious peace prize.

For Zelensky, the Washington trip was another attempt to keep Ukraine firmly on the global agenda. With war fatigue setting in across Europe and America, and with international aid slowing, Kyiv desperately needs continued political and military support. By standing firm in Washington, Zelensky signaled both to his domestic audience and international partners that Ukraine will not compromise its sovereignty.

For Trump, the calculus is different. Yet his repeated inability to secure meaningful concessions from either side raises doubts about whether his approach is more performance than substance.

The failure of both the Alaska summit with Putin and the Washington meeting with Zelensky underscores the complexity of the Ukraine conflict. Peace remains elusive not because leaders are unwilling to talk, but because the fundamental interests of the parties involved are deeply irreconcilable.

Trump continues to insist that “progress is being made,” but without a shift in Russia’s or Ukraine’s core positions, any deal remains a distant prospect. Meanwhile, the war grinds on, exacting a devastating human toll and destabilizing global security.

As the world watches, Trump’s balancing act between personal ambition, political survival, and the harsh realities of international diplomacy grows increasingly precarious. For Zelensky, Macron, Merz, and von der Leyen, the task is to keep Ukraine’s plight central while resisting the temptation to reduce peace talks to a stage for political theater.

For now, the Washington meeting ends as it began: with hopes high, words plentiful, but peace still painfully out of reach.