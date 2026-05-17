Trump warns ‘there won’t be anything left’ of Iran unless it agrees to deal

WASHINGTON, MAY 17: President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran “there won’t be anything left of them,” if Tehran does not quickly agree to a peace deal with the United States.

“For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”

Trump is expected to convene a Situation Room meeting with his top national security team on Tuesday to discuss military options against Iran, Axios reported on Sunday, citing two US officials.

According to the report, Trump wants a deal to end the war, but Iran’s rejection of several US demands and its refusal to make significant concessions on its nuclear program have put the military option back on the table.

Iranian state-linked media said Sunday that the US had failed to make any concrete concessions in its latest response to Iran’s proposed agenda for negotiations to end the war.

Citing an Israeli official, Axios also reported on Sunday that Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Iran.

Trump and Netanyahu discussed the possibility of renewed military action against Iran during the call, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu said he was scheduled to speak with Trump later in the day.

He added that he expected to hear about Trump’s recent trip to China, while indicating the two leaders would also discuss Iran.