Trump warns Iran will pay ‘many times over’ for US troop deaths

WASHINGTON, JUL 20: President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday that it would pay “many times over” for every US soldier it killed after Washington announced over the weekend three new military fatalities and one service member missing in action.

“Every time Iran kills an American Soldier they will pay for that killing many times over!” Trump posted on his platform, Truth Social. “This directive has been passed on to Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Daniel Caine, and every Leader in the Military.”