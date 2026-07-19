Trump vows retaliation against Iran

DNA

Washington: US President Donald Trump has declared that America will take “revenge” for the killing of two of its soldiers in Jordan, blaming Iran for the attack. Speaking to reporters, Trump said the United States would respond firmly to protect its forces and interests in the region.

The President emphasized that Iran would “never be allowed to have nuclear weapons,” reiterating Washington’s long-standing stance against Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. His remarks come amid heightened tensions following recent clashes in the Middle East, where US forces have faced increasing threats.

The deaths of the two soldiers have sparked outrage in Washington, with officials warning of possible military action. Trump’s statement signals a hardening of US policy, raising concerns of further escalation between the two countries.

Iran has yet to issue an official response to Trump’s comments, but regional observers warn that the situation could deteriorate rapidly if retaliatory measures are taken. The international community has urged restraint, fearing that a cycle of violence could destabilize the already volatile region.

Trump’s vow underscores the fragile state of US-Iran relations, with both sides locked in a confrontation that shows little sign of easing.