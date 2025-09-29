Trump ‘very confident’ Gaza deal will deliver

News Desk

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu give thumbs-up at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 29, 2025. — Reuters

President Donald Trump said Monday he was “very confident” of a Gaza deal as he welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House for talks on a US-led peace plan.

“I am, I’m very confident,” Trump told reporters when asked if he was confident there would be peace in Gaza. He repeated “very confident” when asked if all parties were on board with his 21-point plan.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace proposal at their meeting later on Monday and to abandon any plan to annex the West Bank, a delegate with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Israeli leader faces pressure to annex the West Bank from far-right politicians who want to extend sovereignty over the area and snuff out hopes for a Palestinian state.

A senior Israeli official has said that Netanyahu will give Israel’s response to Trump’s Gaza peace proposal when he meets the US leader at the White House on Monday.

The UAE position on Trump’s Gaza peace plan was communicated to Netanyahu by its Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed in a meeting with the Israeli leader on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, the delegate said.