Trump: US would need two weeks to hit Iran again

WASHINGTON, MAY 10 /DNA/ – US President Donald Trump stated that American forces could complete strikes on remaining Iranian targets within approximately two weeks if military operations resume. Speaking in recent interviews, Trump indicated that while significant progress has already been made, “another two weeks, maybe three weeks” would be needed to fully achieve US objectives against Iran.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the with Iran is “not over,” emphasizing that Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile must still be removed. In recent remarks, Netanyahu stated that while substantial achievements have been made, remaining nuclear material, enrichment sites, and proxy threats require further action. He reiterated that the enriched uranium will leave Iran “by agreement or through resumed fighting,” noting alignment with the US on this core issue.

The developments reflect a delicate balance between diplomatic efforts — mediated by Pakistan — and persistent military posturing. The current two-week ceasefire framework remains in place, but key sticking points include Iran’s nuclear program, proxy forces in Lebanon, and guarantees for long-term peace. No immediate breakthrough has been announced, and markets continue to monitor the situation closely for signs of escalation or de-escalation in the region.