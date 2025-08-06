Trump tightens trade noose on New Delhi

25 per cent more tarrif announced; India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests, says its external affairs ministry

Centreline Report

WASHINTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods citing New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil, sharply escalating tensions between the two countries after trade talks collapsed.

The new measure raises tariffs on some Indian goods to as high as 50% — among the steepest faced by any US trading partner.

In an executive order issued from the White House, the US president said: “I find that the government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil.

“Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25%.”

The US president further said he determined it “necessary and appropriate” to impose an additional ad valorem duty on imports of articles of India since it was directly or indirectly importing Russian oil.

The order maintains exemptions for items targeted by separate sector-specific duties such as steel and aluminum, and categories that could be hit like pharmaceuticals.

The move is expected to hit key Indian export sectors including textiles, footwear, and gems and jewellery and marks the most serious downturn in US-India relations since Trump returned to office in January.

It also comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his first visit to China in over seven years, suggesting a potential realignment in alliances as ties with Washington fray.

“India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests,” India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement, saying it was “extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.”

It said India’s imports were based on market factors and aimed at energy security for its population of 1.4 billion.

Trade analysts warned the tariffs could severely disrupt Indian exports. The additional 25% tariff comes into effect 21 days after August 7, the order said.

“With such obnoxious tariff rates, trade between the two nations would be practically dead,” said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global.

Indian officials have privately acknowledged growing pressure to return to the negotiating table. A potential compromise could involve a phased reduction in Russian oil imports and diversification of energy sources.

A senior Indian official said New Delhi was blindsided by the sudden imposition of the new levy and the steep rate, as both countries continue to discuss trade issues.

Trump’s decision follows five rounds of inconclusive trade negotiations, which stalled over US demands for greater access to Indian agriculture and dairy markets.

India’s refusal to curb Russian oil purchases — which surged to a record $52 billion last year — ultimately triggered the tariff escalation.

“Exports to the US become unviable at this rate. Clearly, risks to growth and exports are rising, and the rupee may face renewed pressure,” said Garima Kapoor, economist at Elara Securities. “Calls for fiscal support are likely to intensify.”