Trump threatens to ‘blow Iran off face of the Earth’ if US vessels attacked

WASHINGTON, MAY 4: US President Donald Trump threatened Iran would be “blown off the face of the Earth” if US vessels were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz during an interview with FOX News on Monday.

“We have more weapons and ammunition at a much higher grade than we had before,” Trump said. “We have the best equipment. We have stuff all over the world. We have these bases all over the world. They’re all stocked up with equipment. We can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.”

Trump’s comments came just after several missiles were launched from Iran at the UAE, and the head of CENTCOM, Admiral Brad Cooper, said the US had destroyed six Iranian small boats and intercepted Iranian cruise missiles and drones fired by Tehran.

Cooper said he “strongly advised” Iranian forces to remain clear of U.S. military assets as it launches the operation. He said a U.S. blockade of Iran, which prevents ships from going to Iran or departing Iranian territory, also remains in effect and is exceeding expectations.