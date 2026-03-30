Trump signals progress in talks as Iran War enters critical phase

The remarks come as Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. military jets involved in strikes on Iran. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed the decision, which goes beyond an earlier ban on the use of joint U.S.-Spanish bases at Rota and Morón

News Desk

WASHIGNTON, MAR 30 /DNA/ – President Donald Trump announced that the United States is in “serious discussions” with representatives of a “new regime” in Iran to end ongoing military operations. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump stated that an agreement “is very much on the cards,” raising hopes for a potential ceasefire amid more than a month of intense conflict.

The remarks come as Spain has closed its airspace to U.S. military jets involved in strikes on Iran. Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles confirmed the decision, which goes beyond an earlier ban on the use of joint U.S.-Spanish bases at Rota and Morón. The move forces American aircraft to reroute, highlighting growing European divisions over the war.

In Tehran, Iranian officials are reportedly weighing a withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Semi-official media, including Tasnim, said parliament and other bodies are urgently reviewing the option, arguing the treaty has yielded no benefits for Iran amid the current crisis.

Trump again warned Iran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to “obliterate” Kharg Island — Iran’s critical oil export terminal — if no deal is reached. He reiterated that the U.S. has multiple options, including possible seizure of the strategic island, to ensure freedom of navigation and protect global oil flows.The developments reflect a mix of diplomatic momentum and continued military pressure as the U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran enters its second month. Markets remain volatile amid fears of prolonged disruption to energy supplies.