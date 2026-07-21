Trump says will be hitting Pickaxe Mountain area ‘pretty soon’
WASHINGTON, JUL 21: President Donald Trump said the US will be hitting the Pickaxe Mountain area, located near Iran’s heavily damaged Natanz uranium enrichment facility, “pretty soon.”
Pickaxe Mountain is a heavily fortified site that hosts two deeply buried tunnel complexes that experts assess as beyond the reach of the most powerful bunker buster bombs in the US arsenal. The site is linked to Iran’s nuclear program.
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