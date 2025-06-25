Trump says US will hold talks with Iran ‘next week’

US President admits Iran losses; allow China to buy oil from Tehran

Centreline Report

THE HAGUE: Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that the United States will hold talks with Iran next week, hinting at a potential agreement on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We’re going to talk to them next week with Iran, we may sign an agreement, I don’t know,” Trump said during a press briefing. His remarks suggest a possible shift in U.S. policy toward Iran, despite years of tensions under his previous administration.

In a surprising admission, Trump acknowledged Iran’s economic struggles following years of U.S. sanctions and regional conflicts. “Iran has faced losses after war, and we must consider realistic solutions,” he stated.

In a move that could ease pressure on Tehran, Trump revealed that the U.S. would allow China to purchase Iranian oil, providing Iran with much-needed economic relief. “Letting China buy oil from Iran helps stabilize their economy, which is better for global security,” he argued.

Trump also claimed that the world is now safer due to his administration’s policies, despite past escalations with Iran. “Our tough stance brought them to the table, and now we can negotiate from strength,” he said.

Additionally, he criticized the U.S. media for spreading what he called “fake news” about Iran and his foreign policy. “The media always distorts the truth, but the facts show we’ve made progress,” he asserted.

Analysts remain cautious, noting that any potential deal would mark a significant reversal from Trump’s earlier “maximum pressure” campaign. If negotiations succeed, it could lead to eased sanctions and a new framework for Iran’s nuclear activities.

The upcoming talks will be closely watched as they could reshape U.S.-Iran relations and impact global oil markets.