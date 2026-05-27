Trump says US not satisfied yet on deal with Iran, Rubio notes ‘some’ progress

WASHINGTON, MAY 27: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a cabinet meeting that Iran very much wanted to make a deal, but that the US was not satisfied with it yet.

“Iran is very much intent, they want very much to make a deal. So far they haven’t gotten there … we’re not satisfied with it, but we will be. We will be either that or we’ll have to just finish the job,” Trump told reporters at a cabinet meeting at the White House.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there has been some progress in negotiations. “I think there’s been some progress and some interest, and we’ll see over the next few hours and days whether progress could be made,” Rubio said during the cabinet meeting.