Trump says US is talking with Iran right now

WASHINGTON, JUL 27: US President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the United States is having “good talks” with Iran “right now.”

Trump, on Air Force One on his way to Michigan, said he has “plenty of time” to deal with Iran.

“I have a lot of patience… We’ll see what happens. I think there is a good chance that something could happen.”

The president also said he will ask Russia about providing satellite imagery to assist Iran. “I’ll ask Putin about it,” Trump said. “We’ll find out.”