Trump Says US-Iran ceasefire agreed as ‘favour to Pakistan’ Ishaq Dar confirms repatriation of Pakistanis and Iranians

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States agreed to a ceasefire understanding with Iran as a “favour to Pakistan,” amid renewed diplomatic activity involving Islamabad, Tehran, Washington and Beijing.

Trump, speaking during a media interaction, also stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping wants Iran to “open up” the Strait of Hormuz to ensure uninterrupted global energy supplies and ease tensions in the Gulf region. His remarks came at a time of growing international concern over regional stability and maritime security in one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had “received messages” from the United States indicating Washington’s willingness to continue diplomatic talks despite ongoing tensions and sanctions-related disputes. The development is being viewed by analysts as a possible indication of backchannel diplomacy aimed at avoiding further escalation in the Middle East.

Diplomatic observers believe Pakistan has quietly played an important role in facilitating communication between regional and global stakeholders amid the evolving situation. Islamabad has maintained close ties with both Tehran and Washington while also coordinating with Beijing on regional security and economic matters.

In another significant development, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced the successful repatriation of 11 Pakistani nationals and 20 Iranian citizens who had been aboard vessels seized by the United States on the high seas.

Dar shared the update through a statement on X, saying all individuals were safe and in good health.

“All individuals are in good health and high spirits,” Dar stated, adding that the welfare of Pakistanis abroad, particularly those facing distress situations, remained the government’s highest priority.

According to the foreign minister, the rescued individuals had reached Bangkok from Singapore and later boarded a flight to Islamabad scheduled to arrive late at night.

“Our Iranian brothers will then be facilitated to return to their homeland,” Dar added, highlighting Pakistan’s humanitarian coordination with Iranian authorities.

The incident involving the seized vessels has not yet been fully explained publicly by US authorities, though it comes amid heightened maritime monitoring operations in regional waters linked to sanctions enforcement and anti-smuggling activities.

The successful repatriation effort has been welcomed in diplomatic circles as an example of practical regional cooperation despite broader geopolitical tensions. Analysts say the development also underscores Pakistan’s increasing diplomatic relevance in regional crisis management and mediation efforts.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the ongoing strategic calculations of global powers, with nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil trade passing through the narrow waterway. Any disruption in the route has the potential to trigger major economic consequences worldwide.

With Washington and Tehran apparently keeping communication channels open, and Pakistan continuing active diplomatic engagement, regional observers hope that tensions can be managed through dialogue rather than confrontation.