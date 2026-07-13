Trump says the US will control Strait of Hormuz and get paid for it

WASHINGTON, JUL 13: President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States would probably take over the Strait of Hormuz and should be reimbursed for controlling the vital waterway.

“We’re going to keep the strait, and we’ll probably run it. We’ll become the guardian of the strait. Maybe we’ll call it the guardian angel of the strait. And we should be reimbursed for that,” he said in a phone interview on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” program.