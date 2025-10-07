Trump says ‘real chance’ of Gaza peace deal

Hamas sets six key conditions for lasting truce

Centreline Report

WASHINGTON/CAIRO: US President Donald Trump has said there is a “real chance” of achieving a long-awaited Gaza peace deal, as indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israeli representatives continue in Cairo under Egyptian mediation. The talks come on the second anniversary of the October 7 conflict, marking a critical moment in efforts to end the ongoing hostilities.

Speaking at the White House alongside visiting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, President Trump told reporters that the United States was “deeply engaged” in the discussions. “We are very close to making a deal that could bring peace to the Middle East,” Trump said. “There’s a real chance that we could do something historic. I think there’s a possibility that we could finally see peace in the region — something even beyond Gaza.”

Trump confirmed that American negotiators were currently in Egypt working closely with both sides. “Our team is over there now, another team just left, and nearly every country in the world has supported the plan,” he added. The President emphasized that the immediate release of all hostages remains a top priority.

According to diplomatic sources, Hamas has presented six key conditions for any agreement to succeed. These include:

1. A comprehensive ceasefire and complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

2. The exchange of prisoners, ensuring a “just and simultaneous” swap of detainees and hostages.

3. Unrestricted reconstruction of Gaza, with international guarantees to prevent Israeli interference.

4. The lifting of all blockades and restrictions on goods, humanitarian aid, and fuel into the territory.

5. The right of Hamas to participate freely in Palestinian politics, including future elections.

6. A commitment to halt Israeli incursions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, especially around holy sites.

Egyptian and Qatari mediators have reportedly made “notable progress,” with both sides showing “unusual flexibility,” according to regional diplomatic sources quoted by Al-Ahram.

If finalized, the deal could mark the most significant step toward peace since the Oslo Accords, with the potential to reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics. However, observers warn that deep mistrust, political divisions within Israel, and skepticism among Palestinian factions could still derail the fragile process.

Trump concluded by saying that the United States would “do everything possible to ensure that all sides adhere to the deal,” expressing optimism that “a new chapter of peace and stability” could finally begin in the Middle East.