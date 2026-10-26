Trump says Norwegian immigrants not welcome

DNA

PORT HURON, Michigan: US President Donald Trump on Sunday escalated his invective against Norway, calling it a “shit house country” and saying Norwegian immigrants are not welcome in the United States because the Nobel committee, based in the capital Oslo, has not awarded him a Peace Prize.

Trump made the comments at a ‌political rally ‌in Port Huron, Michigan, ahead of ‌next ⁠week’s midterm elections.

Attributing recent unrest in France to immigration, Trump said he would welcome immigrants from some countries but not from Norway “because I didn’t get the Nobel Prize … So I don’t want anybody from Norway.”

There ⁠was no indication that the ‌Trump administration was adopting ‌new official policy on Norwegian immigrants.

“Norway has become ‌a shit house country, actually,” Trump said, ‌using a term that he has previously applied to Haiti, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Norway is among the highest-income countries as measured by ‌GDP per capita, according to International Monetary Fund data. Norway’s sovereign wealth fund ⁠posted ⁠a record profit of 1.75 trillion Norwegian crowns ($184.3 billion) for the first half of 2026.

Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a representative for the Norwegian Nobel Committee did not immediately return requests for comment outside regular office hours.

Trump earlier this month called the failure to give him a Nobel Peace Prize an “indelible stain” on Norway.