Trump says Iran deal to be signed tomorrow, Hormuz to open ‘immediately after’

WASHINGTON, JUN 13: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that a deal with Iran is set to be signed on Sunday and that the Strait of Hormuz will immediately open following the signing, according to a Truth Social post.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL,” wrote Trump.

Trump emphasized that the deal was significantly different than that of the Obama administration, which he described as “an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now.”



“My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON!” said Trump. “In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”

He added that “no money will exchange hands,” attempting to further differentiate the deal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with Trump accusing then-president Barack Obama of paying “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars” to Iran, “including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash.”