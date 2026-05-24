Trump says Iran blockade stays until deal is signed

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24: US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he has told his diplomatic representatives not to rush into a deal with Iran because “time is on our side,” less than a day after announcing that an agreement with Tehran had been largely negotiated.

“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one.”