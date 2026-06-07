Trump says he would not unfreeze Iran’s assets before deal is done

WASHINGTON, JUN 7: US President Donald Trump said in a recent interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that he would not unfreeze Iranian assets or lift any sanctions before a peace deal is reached.

Trump said he would consider those steps after an agreement is done. “Comes after,” he said. “Yeah. If they behave, if they do a good job, we start talking. Yeah.”

Trump also said that he was not demanding that Lebanon be a part of a short-term deal with Tehran.