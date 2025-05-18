Trump Resets U.S.-Pakistan Relations After India Conflict

By Qamar Bashir

President Donald Trump, while addressing American troops in Qatar, noted that Pakistan’s use of “a different kind of missile” had forced India to request a ceasefire. He added that the United States would deepen trade ties with Pakistan and urged American institutions to accelerate commercial engagement. In a rare moment of unqualified praise, Trump described Pakistanis as “brilliant people” who invent and produce cutting-edge technology—a clear nod to Pakistan’s domestic defense industry and scientific acumen.

After years of strategic neglect, Pakistan has reemerged in U.S. foreign policy considerations. The war with India in May 2025 served as a turning point, forcing a global reassessment of South Asia’s power dynamics. Trump’s repeated positive mentions of Pakistan reflect a recalibrated U.S. outlook, acknowledging Pakistan’s growing relevance in regional and international affairs.

The four-day war not only redrew the strategic map of South Asia but also laid bare two starkly contrasting global narratives. India—long portraying itself as a rising superpower—found its arrogance, militarism, and misinformation unraveling before the world. Pakistan, in contrast, emerged as a composed, competent actor, commanding military respect and diplomatic credibility.

India entered the conflict with misplaced confidence, believing its large defense budget, international lobbying, and media dominance would shield it from scrutiny. But its assumptions quickly crumbled. Since the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution—unilaterally and in defiance of UN resolutions—India had adopted a tone of supreme arrogance. That arrogance culminated in the May 2025 aggression, when India, without presenting irrefutable evidence, blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack and launched missile strikes on Pakistani territory.

India’s gambit backfired. For the first time in decades, the world refused to parrot India’s “terrorist state” label for Pakistan. Instead, New Delhi’s actions were seen as a unilateral, unprovoked act of war. The Kashmir issue, long buried under media blackouts and military occupation, reemerged on the global agenda. Trump himself declared that resolving the Kashmir dispute was essential for sustainable peace in the region.

India’s efforts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan not only failed but boomeranged. Major global powers—excluding perhaps Israel—remained neutral or subtly critical of India’s conduct. Russia, the United States, and European nations refrained from backing New Delhi. Even traditional allies in the Gulf and the broader Muslim world declined to endorse India’s narrative. International media questioned India’s disinformation, timing, and lack of credible evidence. Even strategic allies like the U.S. and Russia withheld support during India’s military debacle.

Politically, the impact was severe. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s once mythic stature among Hindu nationalists eroded rapidly. Calls for his resignation grew louder, and the opposition, civil society, and independent media demanded accountability. Globally, Modi’s image suffered irreparable damage, with analysts condemning his militarized policies, suppression of minorities, and use of conflict for electoral gains.

In contrast, Pakistan earned global admiration for its restraint, precision, and strategic maturity. Its missiles hit key Indian military targets while sparing civilian areas—a combination of tactical brilliance and moral responsibility. Pakistan’s electronic warfare systems also rendered India’s expensive defense hardware ineffective, showcasing its technological edge.

Diplomatically, Pakistan performed with poise. China and Turkey openly supported it, while countries from Africa to Southeast Asia celebrated its victory. The United States and Western allies, though silent, acknowledged Pakistan’s competence by their inaction in support of India. Pakistani officials, from the Prime Minister to military spokespeople, engaged transparently with the media, offering facts and fielding difficult questions—in sharp contrast to India’s evasive and scripted responses.

International media recognized this openness and began to shift their tone. Pakistan, once portrayed as unstable and aggressive, was now seen as principled, disciplined, and transparent. Its moral standing improved as it framed its response within the bounds of international law and emphasized civilian protection.

Domestically, Pakistan witnessed a rare moment of unity. Citizens of all ethnic, religious, and political backgrounds rallied behind their armed forces. The war became a catalyst for national pride, reinforcing belief in self-reliance, technological capability, and institutional strength. Even opposition parties praised the government and military for their coordinated and effective response.

Crucially, Pakistan used this momentum to reignite global focus on Kashmir. With Trump endorsing mediation, Pakistan gained diplomatic traction. Its dignified wartime conduct and consistent call for peace lent it moral and political capital it had long sought.

This war did not last long, but its consequences will resonate for decades. India’s image as a stable democracy and rising power has been seriously undermined. The myth of Pakistan as a rogue state has been debunked. What remains is a clearer understanding: arrogance is not strategy, propaganda is not policy, and suppression is not victory.

As one oversees patriotic Pakistani Mr. Mubeen Ahmed Qureshi put it, this strategic space, created by the collective national resolve that defeated a far larger and better-equipped adversary, gives every reason for Pakistan to celebrate. But more importantly, Pakistan must seize this moment—not just to revel in triumph but to take a step back, identify its political, economic, financial, trade, and investment roadblocks, and with the same spirit it fought the war, begin to put its house in order. Only then can Pakistan reemerge as a significant regional and global player—not only militarily, but across all elements of national power.

The war has redrawn South Asia’s narrative landscape. The world must now reckon with a new geopolitical truth: Pakistan is no longer the problem—it is part of the solution. Meanwhile, unless India reforms its policies, rhetoric, and regional behavior, it risks becoming its own worst enemy.

By Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister at the Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former MD, SRBC

Macomb, Michigan, USA