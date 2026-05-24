Trump: Relations with Iran are ‘much more professional,’ told negotiators to not rush peace deal

WASHINGTON, MAY 24: US President Donald Trump claimed that American relations with Iran were improving as reports of a developing 60-day ceasefire emerged on Sunday.

“Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump also said that he told US negotiators not to “rush into a deal” with Iran.

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“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed,” he added.

“Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!” he added.

Trump calls on Middle Eastern countries to join Abraham Accords

The president then thanked all Middle Eastern countries assisting with mediation efforts and called on them to join the Abraham Accords for peace with Israel.

“I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well!”

GOP Lawmakers, Rubio spar over Iran deal

The Truth Social post comes after Trump’s Saturday phone call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Netanyahu stressed that Israel would preserve freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon.

“In last night’s conversation with President Trump, the Prime Minister emphasized that Israel will maintain freedom of action against threats in all arenas, including Lebanon, and President Trump reiterated and supported this principle,” an Israeli political source told Reuters on Sunday, asking not to be named.

According to the Israeli source, the US is updating Israel on the negotiations with Iran.

“President Trump made it clear that he will stand firm in negotiations on his consistent demand for the dismantling of the Iranian nuclear program and the removal of all enriched uranium from its territory,” the source said, “and that he will not sign a final agreement without these conditions being met.”

Since then, several US lawmakers stated that any deal that leaves Iran with influence over the Strait of Hormuz, access to funds, or nuclear capabilities would represent a failure.

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In response, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Trump’s commitment to ending the war “shouldn’t be questioned by anybody.”

“The idea that somehow this president, given everything he’s already proven he’s willing to do, is going to somehow agree to a deal that ultimately winds up putting Iran in a stronger position when it comes to nuclear ambitions is absurd,” Rubio said at a press conference in India.

“The President wants the world to be in a place where it no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that there was “good news made on that front.”

“The President’s preference is to find a diplomatic way that these problems can be solved. He would much rather have the Department of State solve this problem than the Department of War solve it, but the problem will be solved one way or the other,” Rubio said.