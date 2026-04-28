Trump: Iran “Collapsing Financially”

DNA

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has stated that Iran is in a severe state of financial collapse and urgently wants the Strait of Hormuz reopened to resume oil exports and generate revenue.

In recent remarks and social media posts, Trump claimed Iran is “starving for cash” and losing approximately $500 million a day due to the ongoing restrictions and blockade on the vital waterway. He suggested Tehran is pressing for the strait to be opened immediately because of its dire economic situation.

Trump has repeatedly linked any potential deal to broader demands, including curbing Iran’s nuclear program, while expressing skepticism about Iranian offers that would postpone those discussions.

Doha Backs Pakistani Mediation, Says No Need to Expand Negotiations CircleQatar (Doha) has publicly thrown its support behind Pakistan’s mediation efforts in the U.S.-Iran crisis.

Qatari officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, have reaffirmed full backing for Islamabad’s role in facilitating talks to end the conflict and reopen the strait.

Qatar has stressed ongoing coordination with Pakistan and expressed a preference for keeping the current mediation framework without expanding the circle of negotiators at this stage.