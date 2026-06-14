Trump discusses Iran and Ukraine in separate calls with Putin and Zelenskyy

WASHINGTON, JUN 14: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed war, peace and diplomacy with US counterpart Donald Trump on Sunday, the Ukrainian presidency said, in what it called a “substantive” conversation on Trump’s 80th birthday.

The call comes as US-led talks to end the conflict in Ukraine — grinding through its fifth year — have been sidelined by the Iran war and as Russian advances on the battlefield were showing signs of losing steam.

“It was a quite substantive conversation about everything — from birthday wishes to diplomacy and war/peace,” Zelenskyy’s adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told journalists, adding that the call had lasted “30-35 minutes.”

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Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin called on Sunday, Trump’s 80th birthday, and discussed the wars in Ukraine and Iran and an upcoming visit of Washington’s envoys to Russia, the Kremlin said.

“The conversation focused on the situation surrounding the memorandum of understanding being drafted between the United States and Iran. Donald Trump said an agreement is close,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Ushakov also said that “it has been agreed that US presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are currently closely involved in Iranian affairs, will return to Russia soon.”

Trump has pushed both sides to end the conflict after boasting he could end the war within a day of taking office.

He also repeatedly leaned on Ukraine to make compromises to Russia, which invaded in February 2022.

Trump will take part in a G7 working session with Zelenskyy in France on Tuesday, but no bilateral meeting between the two is scheduled, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump has faced criticism for berating Zelenskyy in their tense White House meeting last year while inviting Putin to a summit in Alaska in August 2025.