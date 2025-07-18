Trump diagnosed with vein issue after leg swelling

WASHINGTON, JUL 18 (AFP/APP): US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a common, benign vein condition, the White House said Thursday, following speculation about his heavily bruised hand and swollen legs.

The 79-year-old, who in January became the oldest person ever to assume the presidency, was found to have “chronic venous insufficiency,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The widely noted discoloration on Trump’s right hand, meanwhile, was “tissue irritation from frequent handshaking” and the use of aspirin as part of a standard cardiovascular treatment, she said.

Presidential physician Sean Barbabella said Trump “remains in excellent health” despite the condition, in a letter released by the White House.

The Republican frequently boasts of his good health and energy levels while the administration recently even posted an image depicting him as Superman.

Trump has alleged that Democrats covered up the mental and physical decline of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who was 82 when he left office in January.

Now Trump, who said after undergoing a routine medical check-up that he was in “very good shape,” has been forced to answer questions about his own health.

Leavitt’s revelations follow widespread online discussions about the president’s visibly swollen ankles, seen in particular at the recent FIFA Club World Cup final in New Jersey, and a bruised hand that often appeared to be covered with make-up.

“In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs,” Leavitt said, adding that he was examined by White House doctors “out of an abundance of caution.”

Ultrasound tests “revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

The condition involves damaged leg veins that fail to keep blood flowing properly.

Leavitt said Trump had asked her to share the diagnosis “in the effort of transparency.”