Trump demands widespread sign-up to Abraham Accords as part of Iran peace deal

WASHINGTON, MAY 25: US President Donald Trump on Monday urged Muslim-majority nations across the Middle East and beyond to normalize relations with Israel as part of the emerging Iran peace deal.

In a lengthy social media post, Trump listed countries whose leaders he spoke with on Saturday about efforts to end the war with Iran.

“After all the work done by the United States to try and pull this very complex puzzle together, it should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously, sign onto the Abraham Accords.”

The Abraham Accords are a set of agreements brokered under Trump in 2020. The Accords govern the normalization of diplomatic relations between Israel and countries that have historically been hostile to it.

“It may be possible that one or two (countries) have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

In the same post, he said negotiations with Iran were “proceeding nicely!”

Earlier, Trump said in a separate Truth Social post that the deal with Iran will either be a “great and meaningful” one or there will be no deal at all.

“The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal,” Trump wrote. “It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran. No, I don’t do deals like that!”

The US and Iran played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough in efforts to end their war on Monday, with the top US diplomat saying Washington will either get a good agreement or deal with Tehran in “another way.”