Trump demands return of US military equipment

Trump’s proposal to retrieve military equipment could lead to re-invading Afghanistan, experts say.

Agencies

Washington: US President Donald Trump has called for the recovery of billions of dollars’ worth of US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan after the US withdrawal in 2021.

During his first Cabinet meeting, Trump criticised the handling of the withdrawal, referring to it as a “disastrous exit.” He specifically mentioned the abandonment of “billions, tens of billions of dollars’ worth of equipment,” including brand new trucks.

Trump argued that the US should make efforts to retrieve the equipment, which he described as “top-of-the-line stuff” displayed by the Taliban on their roadways.

Trump also called for the removal of military leaders involved in the withdrawal process.

Trump, who negotiated the initial withdrawal terms with the Taliban during his presidency, was asked about holding military officers accountable for the flawed execution of the withdrawal under President Joe Biden.

The withdrawal led to the collapse of the Afghan government and the rapid takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Seizing on the conversation, Trump shifted focus to the equipment left behind, including vehicles, weapons, and military hardware.

“We left billions, tens of billions of dollars worth of equipment behind, brand new trucks. You see them display it every year, or their little roadway, someplace where they have a road and they drive the, you know, waving the flag and talking about America,” Trump said.