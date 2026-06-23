Trump claims Tehran agreed to ‘infinity’ nuclear inspections

News Desk

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has insisted that Iran has agreed to allow nuclear inspections “for infinity,” describing the arrangement as a major achievement in ensuring transparency. Speaking to reporters, Trump said that Tehran had committed to unlimited oversight of its nuclear facilities, a move he portrayed as a safeguard against any clandestine weapons development.

According to Trump, the agreement means international inspectors will have unrestricted access to Iran’s nuclear sites indefinitely. “They’ve agreed to inspections for infinity,” he declared, adding that such a commitment was unprecedented and would guarantee long-term monitoring. He argued that this level of openness would prevent Iran from pursuing nuclear weapons while allowing it to maintain a peaceful nuclear program.

The statement comes amid ongoing debates over Iran’s nuclear activities and the future of international agreements governing them. Trump’s remarks suggest that Washington views the inspection framework as a cornerstone of its policy toward Tehran, even as questions remain about the scope and enforcement of such commitments.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear program is for civilian energy purposes and has denied seeking nuclear weapons. The country has also expressed willingness to cooperate with international watchdogs, though disputes over access and sanctions have often complicated the process.

Observers note that Trump’s characterization of “infinity” inspections may reflect political messaging rather than a formal treaty clause. Verification mechanisms typically involve agreements with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which conducts inspections under defined protocols. Whether Iran has formally agreed to unlimited inspections remains subject to clarification.

The announcement is likely to spark reactions across the region, where Iran’s nuclear program has long been a source of tension. Allies and rivals alike will be watching closely to see how the claim translates into practice and whether it leads to greater stability or renewed disputes.