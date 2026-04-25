Trump cancels US envoys’ Pakistan trip, says move doesn’t mean restart of Iran war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that canceling his envoys’ trip to Islamabad for talks did not automatically mean war with Iran would restart despite the setback in peace efforts.

Asked whether the cancellation meant he would resume the war, Trump told Axios: “No. It doesn’t mean that. We haven’t thought about it yet.”

Trump says Tehran “can call us anytime they want”; Iran’s FM leaves Islamabad after talks with top Pakistani leadership