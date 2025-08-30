Trump cancels India visit as US-India tensions escalate over tariffs

WASHINGTON, AUG 30: US-India relations have hit a new low after President Donald Trump canceled his upcoming visit to New Delhi for the Quad Summit, The New York Times reported.

The decision underscores widening rifts between Washington and New Delhi over trade, tariffs, and foreign policy disputes.

Cancelled visit sparks speculation

According to The New York Times, President Trump had earlier assured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his participation in the Quad Summit in November. However, officials familiar with his schedule confirmed that “Trump no longer has plans to visit India in the fall.”

The White House has yet to issue a formal statement, while Indian officials have remained tight-lipped, further fueling speculation about deteriorating ties.

Trade war and tariffs targeting India

At the heart of the friction are Washington’s heavy tariffs on Indian exports, which have hit industries worth more than $48 billion, including textiles, leather, and food products. The Trump administration also slapped a 25% tariff on India’s imports of Russian oil, which analysts say appeared more punitive than strategic.

Experts argue that the move uniquely targeted India rather than applying broader sanctions against all buyers of Russian hydrocarbons, raising questions about Washington’s motives.

Ceasefire claims anger Modi

The souring relationship also stems from Trump’s repeated claims that he “solved” the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan in May. New Delhi flatly rejected these assertions, clarifying that the ceasefire was a direct agreement between the two neighbours, without any US mediation.

During a tense phone call on June 17, Trump again told Modi that Pakistan was considering nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize, hinting that India should follow suit. Modi reportedly bristled at the suggestion and reiterated that Washington had no role in ending the skirmish.

Quad summit uncertainty

The Quad Summit in New Delhi was expected to bring together leaders from the US, Australia, Japan, and India. With Trump now pulling out, questions loom over the summit’s future and the strength of the Indo-Pacific alliance.

Despite strained ties, Washington has invited Modi to visit the US. However, reports suggest the Indian leader has declined both the Washington trip and a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada earlier this year.