Trump Begs Global Help Against Iran

Qamar Bashir

Wars between unequal adversaries often begin with certainty. The stronger power assumes that victory is inevitable, while the weaker opponent is expected to collapse under overwhelming force. Military superiority, economic dominance, and technological advantage create a powerful belief that resistance will be short-lived. Yet history repeatedly shows that when confidence turns into overconfidence, wars rarely unfold according to the plans of the stronger side. The ongoing confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran appears to be unfolding along exactly this trajectory.

At the outset of the conflict, the United States projected absolute confidence in its military strength. With a defense budget approaching nine hundred billion dollars, eleven aircraft carriers, hundreds of advanced fighter aircraft, and the most sophisticated intelligence network ever assembled, Washington believed that it possessed the ability to overwhelm any adversary. Iran, by contrast, was portrayed as economically exhausted and strategically isolated. Decades of sanctions had strained its economy, and it lacked the type of conventional naval and air power that defines Western military dominance.

This imbalance shaped the early expectations of the war. The assumption in Washington and Tel Aviv was that Iran would not be able to sustain a prolonged confrontation against the combined military capabilities of the United States and Israel. The expectation was not merely victory but rapid victory. In the early hours and days of the conflict, official statements emphasized that Iranian defenses had been destroyed and that Western forces had achieved decisive superiority in the air.

This early confidence was reflected in repeated public statements made by President Donald J. Trump and senior U.S. defense officials during the opening phase of the war. Within the first hours and days of the conflict, Washington announced that Iranian military infrastructure had been severely damaged. Statements claimed that Iran’s air force capability had been neutralized, its missile and defensive systems crippled, and key commanders eliminated in precision strikes. The impression presented to the world was that Iran’s ability to conduct either defensive or offensive operations had been largely destroyed. Only much later in the conflict—nearly two weeks into the fighting—did Trump issue another dramatic statement following new airstrikes on Iran’s Kharg Island oil export facilities, declaring that Iran had “no ability to defend anything that we want to attack.”

Yet the battlefield soon began to contradict these declarations. Instead of collapsing, Iran responded with a strategy that avoided direct conventional confrontation and instead relied on asymmetric warfare. Ballistic missiles, long-range drones, and coordinated regional pressure became the core elements of Iran’s response. Missile barrages began reaching targets across the region, forcing Israeli defense systems such as Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and Arrow interceptors to operate under sustained pressure.

As the conflict continued, the geographic scope of the war began to expand beyond Israel itself. Strategic infrastructure across the Middle East suddenly became vulnerable. Oil facilities, refineries, and shipping routes across the Gulf faced rising threats. The war was no longer limited to direct military engagement between two adversaries; it had begun to affect the economic lifelines of the entire region.

The most critical pressure point quickly emerged in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically important maritime corridors in the world. Nearly twenty percent of the world’s oil supply and massive volumes of liquefied natural gas pass through this narrow channel each day. Any disruption in this corridor immediately sends shockwaves through the global economy.

As tensions escalated, shipping companies began rerouting vessels away from the region to avoid potential attacks. Insurance premiums for oil tankers increased dramatically, and global oil prices climbed sharply. These developments triggered a chain reaction across global supply chains, affecting industries ranging from transportation and petrochemicals to agriculture and food production.

Countries heavily dependent on imported energy began facing serious economic pressure. Rising fuel costs pushed inflation higher, and governments introduced emergency measures to conserve energy. In some countries, businesses reduced operations and institutions shifted to remote work in order to limit energy consumption. The consequences of the war were no longer confined to the battlefield; they were spreading through the global economy.

Europe also found itself increasingly vulnerable to the unfolding crisis. After reducing its dependence on Russian natural gas following the Ukraine conflict, many European nations had turned to liquefied natural gas imports from Qatar. Those shipments, however, must pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Any prolonged disruption in that waterway therefore threatens European energy security as well.

As the crisis deepened, a development occurred that many observers considered extraordinary. Despite earlier declarations that Iran had been “decimated,” the United States began asking other countries to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and escort commercial shipping through the region. Washington appealed to several nations—including the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Africa, and even China—to help ensure safe maritime navigation.

This appeal created an obvious contradiction. If Iran had truly been defeated, why would the world’s most powerful military require international assistance to secure the region’s most important shipping route? The request itself suggested that the conflict had become far more complicated than initially anticipated.

The shifting narrative of the war added further confusion. The conflict did not begin with a single clearly defined objective. Instead, the justification evolved repeatedly as the war progressed. Initially, the war was presented as a mission to liberate the Iranian people from their leadership. Shortly afterward, the stated objective shifted toward eliminating Iran’s nuclear program and forcing Tehran to surrender enriched uranium and nuclear infrastructure.

As the conflict continued, the goals expanded further. The mission was no longer limited to nuclear facilities; it now included dismantling Iran’s ballistic missile and drone capabilities. Factories, research laboratories, and technological facilities connected to military development became targets. Later still, the narrative shifted once again, framing the war as necessary to protect global trade and ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Each shift expanded the scope of the conflict while simultaneously raising new questions about its ultimate purpose. Analysts, policymakers, and even allied governments struggled to understand what the final objective of the war had become. The absence of a consistent strategic goal created uncertainty about how or when the conflict might end.

Meanwhile, the global economic consequences continued to intensify. Energy-importing nations faced rising inflation as fuel prices climbed. Fertilizer shortages threatened agricultural production in several regions. Petrochemical industries dependent on Gulf oil and gas supplies began slowing or shutting down operations, adding further strain to global supply chains.

Ironically, the country benefiting economically from rising global energy prices appeared to be the United States itself. Over the past decade, America has emerged as one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and liquefied natural gas. As global prices surged due to instability in the Middle East, American energy exports became more profitable. Increased military production also boosted the U.S. defense industry.

However, economic gains abroad do not necessarily translate into political stability at home. American voters historically react strongly to rising gasoline prices and inflation. If the cost of fuel and basic goods continues to rise, domestic political pressure could intensify rapidly.

Yet the most revealing lesson of this conflict lies in a simple but powerful reality. Had the United States been decisively winning the war, it would not be asking other countries to help manage the consequences. A nation confident of victory does not appeal to the world for assistance against a supposedly weaker opponent.

When a superpower begins asking others to step in, the myth of guaranteed victory begins to collapse. The war that was expected to demonstrate overwhelming power instead reveals the limits of military supremacy. The battlefield has a way of rewriting narratives that were once presented as certainty.

The Iran conflict therefore illustrates a timeless geopolitical truth. Power can start wars, but resolve and strategy often determine how they unfold. The strongest army may enter a war with confidence, but history remembers the moment when that confidence turns into appeals for help.

And in the end, when victory is truly assured, no help is needed—but when help is requested, the battlefield tells a very different story.

Qamar Bashir

Press Secretary to the President (Rtd)

Former Press Minister, Embassy of Pakistan to France

Former Press Attaché to Malaysia

Former MD, SRBC | Macomb, Michigan