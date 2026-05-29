Trump announces to end blockade

WASHINGTON, MAY 29: US President Donald Trump has said that the United States blockade on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz “will now be lifted”.

Trump stated on his social media platform Truth Social that ships caught in the Strait due to an “amazing and unprecedented naval blockade” may now begin the process of returning home.

In his post, he wrote: “Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favourite President.”

Trump said that he is heading to the Situation Room to take a final decision on Iran, and that he will hold a meeting there on the Iran matter.

He added that the United States will now remove Iran’s enriched uranium.

It is pertinent to note that US President Donald Trump has circulated a draft peace agreement on the Iran war among allies, including Israel, as Washington and Tehran seek to prevent further ceasefire breaches from disrupting a possible deal.