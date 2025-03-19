Trump and Ramadan

By: Qamar Bashir

In his statement issued on March 3, 2025, President Donald Trump greeted the holy month of Ramadan with great respect, reverence, and humility. His message reflected one of the fundamental virtues of the American Constitution, polity, and tradition—emphasizing religious freedom for followers of all faiths, including Islam. He expressed his warmest greetings, recognizing Ramadan as a sacred time of fasting, prayer, and communal gathering. He described it as a time to draw hope, courage, and inspiration to lead lives of holiness and virtue. He further reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding religious liberty as an integral part of the American way of life. Concluding his message, he spoke of the importance of building a future of peace and recognizing the dignity of every human soul. He offered his best wishes for a season of joyous reflection on God’s endless grace and infinite love, extending his blessings to Muslim families across the world.

President Trump, a committed Christian and a man of faith, has demonstrated a deep respect for the Muslim religion, reflecting values of religious tolerance and harmony. His decision to host the Iftar dinner was particularly significant as he was the first U.S. president in 20 years not to host one in 2017, instead issuing a statement to mark Ramadan. This departure broke a two-decade-old tradition upheld by the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations.

However, he quickly realized the importance of the Ramadan Iftar dinner and, in 2019, hosted a grand event at the White House, inviting Muslim ambassadors and prominent American Muslims. His address during the dinner emphasized the spirit of Ramadan, highlighting the acts of faith, charity, and community service observed by Muslims. He underscored the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill, reaffirming America’s commitment to upholding these values alongside the global Muslim community.

The tradition of hosting an Iftar dinner at the White House dates back to President Thomas Jefferson, who, in 1805, hosted a post-sunset meal to accommodate a visiting Muslim envoy from Tunisia. Nearly two centuries later, in 1996, then-First Lady Hillary Clinton revived the observance by hosting an Eid al-Fitr reception for about 150 guests. The tradition continued under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, who held annual Iftar dinners throughout their eight years in office. However, in 2017, the State Department also opted out of its customary Ramadan celebration, with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson choosing not to host the event that year.

At the 2025 Iftar dinner, President Trump welcomed ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps representing countries with large Muslim populations. He spoke warmly about the importance of gathering for such an event, highlighting the strong relationships between the United States and the Muslim world. He described Ramadan as a holy month that brings people together in acts of worship, fasting, and prayer. He acknowledged the significance of charity and service, emphasizing that Ramadan is a time to strengthen families, communities, and faith.

During his address, he also expressed condolences for religious believers who had suffered hardships due to terrorism and violence. He specifically mentioned Muslims killed in New Zealand mosques, as well as Christians, Jews, and other innocent worshippers who lost their lives in attacks in Sri Lanka, California, and Pittsburgh. He stated that in their blessed memory, the United States remains committed to defeating terrorism and religious persecution so that people of all faiths can worship without fear and live freely according to their beliefs.

His speech reassured American Muslims, both citizens and residents, that their religious freedoms remain protected in the United States. Unlike in some Muslim-majority countries, where certain sects and religious groups face persecution, harassment, and even violence, the United States guarantees religious freedom for all Muslims, regardless of sect or school of thought. He affirmed that law-abiding, hardworking Muslims who contribute to the country’s progress and prosperity have nothing to fear. However, he emphasized that those who break the law, engage in terrorism, or threaten the lives of innocent people would face consequences, including deportation and legal action.

The tradition of hosting an Iftar dinner at the White House, respecting worshippers, and facilitating religious observances is a reflection of America’s broader commitment to religious tolerance. The United States embraces all religions and their followers with conviction and thoughtfulness, setting an example for the rest of the world.

This serves as a lesson for many Muslim-majority nations, where sectarian divisions often lead to persecution, violence, and social unrest. Instead of branding followers of different Islamic sects as infidels and spreading hatred, extremism, and division, Muslim countries should practice tolerance, acceptance, and peaceful coexistence. Every Muslim sect, school of thought, and religious group should have the freedom to practice their faith without fear of intimidation or repression. The religious freedoms enjoyed by citizens of the United States reflect the true spirit of Islam, which is based on peace, compassion, and mutual respect.

Religious persecution, unfortunately, remains a critical issue in many parts of the world. Many Muslim-majority countries continue to struggle with sectarian violence, with religious minorities and even minority Muslim sects facing systemic discrimination, exclusion, and sometimes even brutal violence. Extremist elements within these societies manipulate religious narratives to justify acts of intolerance, violating the core principles of Islam. Instead of embracing diversity within Islam, many of these nations suppress differing interpretations and traditions, leading to unrest and suffering for millions of people.

President Trump’s remarks reaffirmed the importance of ensuring religious tolerance and harmony. His message was clear: no individual should have to live in fear because of their faith. His administration’s commitment to religious liberty, as expressed in the Iftar dinner, reinforced the idea that the United States will continue to uphold the rights of people of all faiths, ensuring that no one is persecuted for their beliefs.

What is particularly notable is that the American approach to religious tolerance aligns with the true teachings of Islam. The essence of Islam, as taught by the Prophet Muhammad, revolves around peace, respect, and co-existence with others. The very name “Islam” is derived from the Arabic root word for peace. However, in many parts of the world today, the message of Islam has been hijacked by radical ideologies that seek to divide rather than unite. By contrast, the United States has successfully provided a model where Muslims, Christians, Jews, and people of other faiths can live side by side, respecting each other’s beliefs while contributing to the broader society.

