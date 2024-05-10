Trophy Unveiling Ceremony and Press Conference Mark the Commencement of Central Asian Volleyball League

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The stage is set for the highly anticipated Engro Central Asian Volleyball Championship, scheduled to take place from May 11th to May 17th, 2024, at the Liaqat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. With six national teams from Central Asian countries, including Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, set to compete, the excitement among volleyball enthusiasts is palpable.

Today marks the grand commencement of the Central Asian Volleyball League, heralded by a magnificent press conference and trophy unveiling ceremony, graciously hosted by the prestigious Serena Hotels. This event promises to be an electrifying prelude to a week filled with exhilarating matches and intense competition.

The festivities will kick off with the first match of the tournament at 1:00 PM, featuring a showdown between Turkmenistan and Iran. This will be followed by a thrilling match between Sri Lanka and Kyrgyzstan. The highlight of the day will be the much-anticipated opening ceremony, scheduled for 5:30 PM, where esteemed guests and dignitaries will come together to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship and international camaraderie. Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Government of Pakistan, will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Following the opening ceremony, the action-packed day will continue with a riveting match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at 6:30 PM, setting the stage for an exciting start to the tournament.

Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board for providing the facilities to host this prestigious tournament in Pakistan. PVF also acknowledges the invaluable support of the Director General of Sports, the Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), and the Secretary of IPC, whose unwavering support has been instrumental in making this event a reality. PVF extends its sincere gratitude to Serena Hotels for hosting the Press Conference and Trophy Unveiling Ceremony.

As the Central Asian Volleyball League gets underway, spectators and fans can expect a week of intense competition, thrilling matches, and unforgettable moments, showcasing the best of volleyball talent from across the region.