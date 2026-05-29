Trophy for Pakistan-Australia ODI series unveiled

ISLAMABAD, MAY 29: The trophy for the upcoming three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia was unveiled on Friday at a local hotel in the capital, as both sides gear up for the first 50-over bilateral contest in Pakistan since 2022.

The opening match of the series is set to take place in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The silverware was unveiled by Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and his Australian counterpart and stand-in skipper Josh Inglis, who also posed with the trophy during the ceremony.

The trophy features a sleek, modern design with a tall, slender silver body rising from a compact rectangular base.

Its minimalist structure is defined by smooth vertical lines leading to a polished spherical top resembling a cricket ball. With its mirror-finish metallic surface, the trophy carries a contemporary and premium championship aesthetic.

After the opening match in Rawalpindi, the series will move to Lahore for the second and third ODIs on June 2 and June 4 respectively. The toss for all three matches is scheduled for 4:00 PM (PST), with the first ball set to be bowled at 4:30 PM (PST).

Australia return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral series, marking their first ODI tour of the country since March–April 2022, when Pakistan secured a 2–1 series victory on home soil.

The two sides also met earlier this year in a three-match T20I series in January–February, where Pakistan completed a dominant 3–0 clean sweep in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shamyl Hussain and Sufyan Moqim.

Australia: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cooper Connolly and Adam Zampa.