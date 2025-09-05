TRNC’s new representative Buket Kop meets Turkish ambassador
ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 /DNA/ – Buket Kop, the newly appointed Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to Islamabad, paid her first official visit to the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Dr. İrfan Neziroğlu, on Friday.
During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations between the TRNC and Türkiye.
The visit highlighted the historic ties and enduring cooperation shared between the two brotherly nations.
« Full squads revealed for ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 (Previous News)
(Next News) Navy pledges to defend maritime frontiers on Defence Day »
Related News
TRNC’s new representative Buket Kop meets Turkish ambassador
ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 /DNA/ – Buket Kop, the newly appointed Representative of the Turkish RepublicRead More
DPRK Embassy celebrates 77th founding anniversary in Islamabad
ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 /DNA/ – The Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)Read More
Comments are Closed