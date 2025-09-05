TRNC’s new representative Buket Kop meets Turkish ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 /DNA/ – Buket Kop, the newly appointed Representative of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to Islamabad, paid her first official visit to the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye, Dr. İrfan Neziroğlu, on Friday.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening relations between the TRNC and Türkiye.

The visit highlighted the historic ties and enduring cooperation shared between the two brotherly nations.