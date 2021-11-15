Monday, November 15, 2021
Main Menu

TRNC NATIONAL DAY CEELBRATED

| November 15, 2021

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Turkey İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Director General Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey Asif Hussain Memon, Turkish Defence Attache and Representative of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mrs. Dilshad Senol, cutting cake to celebrate National Day of TRNC.-DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

TRNC NATIONAL DAY CEELBRATED

ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Turkey İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Director General Afghanistan, IranRead More

There should be air and Road links between Pakistan and Tajikistan

Pakistan and Tajikistan are bound by ancient historical and cultural ties, will restore air connectivity:Read More

Comments are Closed