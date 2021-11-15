TRNC NATIONAL DAY CEELBRATED
ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Turkey İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Director General Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey Asif Hussain Memon, Turkish Defence Attache and Representative of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Mrs. Dilshad Senol, cutting cake to celebrate National Day of TRNC.-DNA
« 1 million tourists to visit liberated territories for coming years: Azeri Tourism agency (Previous News)
Related News
TRNC NATIONAL DAY CEELBRATED
ISLAMABAD, NOV 15 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Turkey İhsan Mustafa Yurdakul, Director General Afghanistan, IranRead More
There should be air and Road links between Pakistan and Tajikistan
Pakistan and Tajikistan are bound by ancient historical and cultural ties, will restore air connectivity:Read More
Comments are Closed