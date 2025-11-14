TRNC marks 42nd anniversary of proclamation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, NOV 14 (DNA) — The 42nd Anniversary of the proclamation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was celebrated in Islamabad on Thursday with a dignified ceremony attended by diplomats, government officials, and members of the Turkish Cypriot community.

Naeem Cheema from Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador of Türkiye Dr. Irfan Neziroğlu, and TRNC Representative in Islamabad Ms. Buket Kop jointly cut a celebratory cake to mark the occasion. Several other distinguished guests were also present at the event.

Speakers highlighted the historic significance of the TRNC’s proclamation and reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Türkiye, TRNC, and Pakistan. The gathering emphasized continued cooperation, mutual respect, and commitment to shared diplomatic goals.

The ceremony concluded with expressions of solidarity and hopes for peace, stability, and development in the region