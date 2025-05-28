Trilateral summit: Pakistan reiterates call for dialogue with India to resolve outstanding issues

BAKU, MAY 28 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s call for dialogue with India to ensure lasting peace in the region, saying that they need to sit on the table and address pressing challenges including Kashmir, water, and terrorism.

“We must sit together and talk for the sake of peace… There are issues that demand immediate attention and must be addressed through dialogue,” the premier said while addressing Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit alongside presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.

The meeting comes as the premier continued his four-nation tour to express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent conflict against India.

Earlier, the PM concluded his two-day bilateral visit to Iran and departed for Azerbaijan. Following his visits to Turkiye, Iran, and Azerbaijan, he will proceed to Tajikistan.

Addressing the summit, he underscored Pakistan’s continued stance on regional peace, saying: “We desired peace yesterday, we desire peace today, and we will continue to desire peace in the future.”

PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan seeks a resolution to the Kashmir issue in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He added that Pakistan is also open to talks with India on counterterrorism, if New Delhi demonstrates seriousness.

The prime minister referred to the recent aggression of India and said that with Allah Almighty’s infinite blessings and kindness, with the support of the people of Pakistan, and friendly countries, and a resolute response of the armed forces, they emerged victorious.

He noted that unfortunately India tried to weaponise the Indus Waters Treaty which was a lifeline for the 240 million population of Pakistan that used the water for agriculture, drinking and other purposes.

“It is most unfortunate that India tried to threaten to stop the flow of water into Pakistan. This is not possible, this is never possible and will not be possible. We are making proper arrangements to ensure that India never ever does it,” he emphatically maintained.

“We are the biggest victim of terrorism around the globe and lost 90,000 valuable lives and suffered $150 billion worth of economic losses over the last many decades. There can be no bigger manifestation of our commitment and intention to beat this menace for all times to come,” he added.

If India showed serious and honest cooperation, he said Pakistan would be willing to discuss all the issues, including promotion of trade with India, on the negotiation table.

The prime minister also appreciated the role of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir who he said led the armed forces of Pakistan to fight with great bravery and the highest level of professional acumen while the entire nation was standing behind them.

The premier said that during the conflict with India, he found the Field Marshal as ‘God-fearing, fearless, firm with iron resolve, patience and fortitude to face that aggression.’

He reiterated that during the recent conflict, India failed to bring out any credible evidences against Pakistan and rejected their sincere offer for a neutral and transparent investigation into so-called Pahalagam incident by any international body.