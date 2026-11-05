Tribal affairs minister meets Romania envoy Dan Stoenescu

The meeting highlighted opportunities to promote trade and investment between Romania and all regions of Pakistan, including the Tribal Areas, and to explore Romania’s potential as a gateway to wider European Union markets for Pakistani products and businesses

DNA

Islamabad, November 5th, 2026: Mubarak Zeb Khan, Minister of State on Tribal Affairs, Government of Pakistan, held a courtesy meeting with His Excellency Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan, at the Embassy of Romania in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest and opportunities to strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between Pakistan and Romania.

Discussions covered education and skills development; youth empowerment and employment opportunities; trade, investment and economic cooperation; agriculture and rural development; tourism and cultural exchange; and vocational training and technical cooperation.

Particular attention was given to potential development projects in Pakistan’s merged districts, with emphasis on expanding educational opportunities, enhancing technical skills, supporting sustainable livelihoods and creating employment opportunities for young people.

The meeting highlighted opportunities to promote trade and investment between Romania and all regions of Pakistan, including the Tribal Areas, and to explore Romania’s potential as a gateway to wider European Union markets for Pakistani products and businesses.

The Minister expressed appreciation to His Excellency for the meeting and the opportunity to exchange views on prospects for closer cooperation between the two countries.