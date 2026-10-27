Tri-series: Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets to reach final

LAHORE: Sri Lanka secured their place in the ODI tri-series final with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the fifth match at Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. This result also ended England’s campaign without a victory.

Set a modest target of 111, Sri Lanka chased it down in the 19th over, losing just two wickets. Openers Kamindu Mendis and Avishka Fernando laid the foundation for the emphatic win with a dominant partnership.

The duo brought up a 50-run opening partnership in the seventh over of the innings, adopting an aggressive approach from the outset while chasing the below-par target.

However, Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi broke the stand by dismissing Avishka Fernando, who scored 16 off 17 deliveries, including two boundaries.

Sri Lanka then suffered an unusual setback when Arafat Minhas dismissed captain Kusal Mendis for eight off six deliveries, including two boundaries. The batter was bowled after the ball deflected off his bat and crashed into the stumps.

Kamindu Mendis led from the front with an impressive knock, bringing up his fifth ODI half-century. He survived a potential dismissal when Ghazi Ghori took a catch off his shot but stepped on the boundary rope, resulting in a six.

Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake stitched together a decent third-wicket partnership, helping Sri Lanka cross the 100-run mark in the 17th over.

The Lankan side sealed the match with more than 30 overs to spare, with Kamindu Mendis remaining unbeaten on 62 off 60 deliveries, including eight fours and two sixes. Rathnayake also made a valuable contribution with a 23-run knock.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s bowlers dismissed Pakistan for just 110 in 25.3 overs in the fifth match of the ODI tri-series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan made another poor start as out-of-form opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka in the fourth over. He scored five off 13 deliveries, hitting one boundary.

Asitha Fernando then struck for Sri Lanka, dismissing Maaz Sadaqat for eight off 11 deliveries, including one boundary, to put further pressure on the hosts. Pakistan were reduced to 23-2 in 6.2 overs.

The home side lost their third wicket soon afterwards when Saad Baig was dismissed by Madushanka for five off eight deliveries.

Salman Ali Agha and Babar Azam then joined forces to forge a steady partnership in an attempt to stabilise the innings and take Pakistan past the 50-run mark.

However, their 15-run stand was brought to an end when Agha was dismissed by Sahan Arachchige for nine off 14 deliveries, including one boundary.

Pakistan suffered another setback when Babar fell to Eshan Malinga for 29 off 33 deliveries, including five boundaries, leaving the hosts struggling at 61-5 in 13.1 overs.

Shadab Khan, who scored his maiden ODI century in Pakistan’s recent clash against England, failed to make a significant contribution this time, falling to Arachchige for two off five deliveries. The dismissal marked Arachchige’s second wicket of the innings.

Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz attempted to stabilise the innings but could not sustain their partnership for long. Madushanka dismissed Minhas for 10 off 18 deliveries, including one boundary, leaving Pakistan reeling at 91-7 in 21.4 overs.

Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals as Dunith Wellalage claimed his first wicket of the match by dismissing Hasan Nawaz, who scored 17 off 31 deliveries, including one six.

Madushanka continued his impressive spell, claiming his fourth wicket by dismissing Haris Rauf for one. Captain Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah then added crucial runs, with Shaheen smashing a six to take Pakistan past the 100-run mark in the 25th over.

Pakistan’s innings came to an end when Shaheen was dismissed by Madushanka for 15 off 13 deliveries, including two sixes. The dismissal gave Madushanka his fifth wicket of the innings.

Dilshan Madushanka spearheaded Sri Lanka’s bowling attack, finishing with figures of 5/34 in 8.3 overs. Sahan Arachchige claimed two wickets, while Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga and Dunith Wellalage chipped in with one wicket apiece.