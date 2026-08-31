Tri-nation pact renamed ‘Makkah Defence Alliance’; first secretary general to be from Pakistan: Turkish FM

ISTANBUL, AUG 31: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday announced that the tripartite defence pact between Ankara, Islamabad and Riyadh has been renamed the “Makkah Defence Alliance”, with its first secretary general to be from Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference following the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee, established under the tripartite pact, in Istanbul, FM Fidan said the secretariat of the alliance would be established in Riyadh.

Previously, the tri-nation agreement had been named as the “Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.”

The Turkish FM said that they were working on a roadmap for process of other countries to participate in the joint defence pact.

He said that the meeting aimed at promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity, adding that decisions taken at the meeting would yield meaningful results.

The meeting will determine shared responsibilities in the backdrop of growing regional and global tensions, FM Fidan added.

He said that the meeting would also discuss global and regional security issues, strengthening the defence capabilities of the three countries and enhancing coordination among their armed forces.

Fidan said the pact aimed at strengthen joint defence capabilities and collective deterrence.

He said the agenda will also include strengthening joint efforts against terrorism and reviewing cooperation in the defence industry, including joint production, research and development.

Fidan said the meeting will also consider a framework for establishing a secretariat and relevant mechanisms to guide joint activities.

Fidan emphasised that the alliance is not directed against any specific state and remains open to participation by friendly countries that adhere to the principles.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir represented Pakistan at the high-level trilateral huddle.

The meeting was also attended by the foreign and defence ministers, as well as the chiefs of general staff of Turkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s participation in the meeting reflects its historic bonds of friendship with the brotherly countries of Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, as well as its commitment to lasting regional peace and stability.

The defence agreement, signed on August 7, brought together the Muslim nations concerned by the Middle East war that began on February 28, after the US and Israel jointly bombed Iran and targeted its top leadership.

The defence pact is intended to strengthen collective deterrence against any act of aggression and stipulates that an armed attack against any of the three would be regarded as an attack on all, similar to NATO’s Article 5 collective defence clause.

COAS discuss defence cooperation with Turkish, Saudi leaders: ISPR

The army chief, during his official visit to Turkiye, held a series of high-level engagements in Istanbul, according to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said that the CDF separately met Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Turkish FM Fidan, Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler and Chief of the Turkish General Staff Selcuk Bayraktaroglu.

During the engagements, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence cooperation and the regional security environment were discussed, read the statement.

The COAS also attended the meeting of the Strategic Political and Defence Committee. The three sides reviewed avenues for further strengthening strategic coordination and defence cooperation, it added.

The ISPR said that the engagements reflected the close bonds of brotherhood and growing strategic and defence cooperation among Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkiye.

Separately, the Saudi defence minister, in a X post, said that he met with the CDF to review the prospects for military and defence cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He confirmed that they discussed developments in the regional situation and the efforts being made in response to them.

Meanwhile Defence czar Asif met Minister of National Defence of Turkiye Yasar Guler in Istanbul. Khawaja Muhammad Asif and the Turkish leadership agreed to enhance joint defence cooperation in the region.