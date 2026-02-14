Saturday, February 14, 2026
Main Menu

Tremors felt in Khuzdar; no damage reported

| February 14, 2026
Tremors felt in Khuzdar; no damage reported

KHUZDAR, FEB 14: Tremors were felt in Khuzdar on Saturday, causing alarm among residents.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. Officials said the quake struck at a depth of 15 kilometres. Its epicentre lay 83 kilometres north-east of Khuzdar.

Initial reports said no loss of life or property had been reported. However, panic spread among citizens, who stepped out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

President Zardari reaffirms commitment to economic recovery, unity

President Zardari reaffirms commitment to economic recovery, unity

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Feb 14: /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated his resolve toRead More

Tremors felt in Khuzdar; no damage reported

Tremors felt in Khuzdar; no damage reported

KHUZDAR, FEB 14: Tremors were felt in Khuzdar on Saturday, causing alarm among residents. AccordingRead More

Comments are Closed