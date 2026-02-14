Tremors felt in Khuzdar; no damage reported
KHUZDAR, FEB 14: Tremors were felt in Khuzdar on Saturday, causing alarm among residents.
According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 3.4 on the Richter scale. Officials said the quake struck at a depth of 15 kilometres. Its epicentre lay 83 kilometres north-east of Khuzdar.
Initial reports said no loss of life or property had been reported. However, panic spread among citizens, who stepped out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyaba.
