Tremors felt in Balochistan’s Kharan district; no damage reported

QUETTA, FEB 15: Tremors were felt in the Kharan area of Balochistan on Friday, prompting residents to leave their homes in fear.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake measured 3.6 on the Richter scale. The depth of the quake was recorded at 12 kilometres below the surface. The epicentre laid 43 kilometres south-west of Khuzdar, the centre stated.

Following the tremor, panic spread among residents, who came out of their houses reciting the Kalima Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or property was reported.

It is noteworthy that tremors have been felt in various parts of Sindh and Balochistan over the past two days.