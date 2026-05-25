Train blast: Tajik president extends condolences to Pak leadership

DNA

ISLAMABAD / DUSHANBE — Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has strongly condemned the devastating suicide terrorist attack that targeted a passenger train in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, expressing profound grief over the loss of lives.

In separate, identical official communiqués dispatched to Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Tajik head of state conveyed the solidarity of the government and people of Tajikistan with Pakistan during this time of national mourning.

President Rahmon stated that the tragic news of the bombing, which resulted in dozens of deaths and critical injuries, caused “immense grief and sorrow” in Tajikistan.

“We strongly condemn this horrific terrorist act and, as always, all forms of terrorism, and we further emphasize the need for relentless struggle against it,” Rahmon wrote in his messages to the Pakistani leadership.

The Tajik leader extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the victims—whom he termed martyrs—and prayed for the full and swift recovery of the dozens wounded in the blast.

Observers note that Tajikistan’s swift and high-level response underscores the deepening bilateral and security ties between Dushanbe and Islamabad. Both nations share acute security concerns regarding regional stability, cross-border militancy, and the protection of critical transport infrastructure.

President Rahmon’s call for a “relentless struggle” against terrorism aligns with ongoing discussions within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and bilateral frameworks aimed at enhancing intelligence sharing and counter-terrorism coordination across Central and South Asia.