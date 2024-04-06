Tragic Loss: Naib Subedar Khalid martyred in landslide clearance operation

RAWALPINDI, APR 6 /DNA/ – Landslide near Gonar Farm, Chillas had blocked Karakoram Highway for all types of traffic. In order to help the affected traffic and stranded people, a detachment of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) headed by Naib Subedar Khalid and 2 x soldiers immediately reached the site and started the clearance.

During the process of clearance, another slide was triggered that critically injured the detachment.

However, Naib Subedar Khalid succumbed to the critical injuries and embraced shahadat on 6 April. Whereas Sapper Waseem and Lance Naik Azmat are recovering from serious injuries.

The nation is grateful for their service and dedication to assist people. Pakistan Army remains committed to serve the nation against all adversities.